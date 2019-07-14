Canfield crime activity: Police say man locked woman in apartment

According to a police report, when the woman refused to have sex with him, he locked her in the room

Monday, June 24

5:04 p.m. – Boardman Canfield Road and Route 11, Tony Teachout, 39, of Chillicothe, Ohio, arrested on a theft warrant out of Geauga County during a traffic stop.

Tuesday, June 25

2:20 p.m. – 100 block of Scott St., a Chevy truck was reported stolen from the AT&T parking lot. The victim told police it was unlocked, and he left his keys and phone inside. Officers found the truck the next day in Hartville, Ohio. Police said 35-year-old Anthony Pfaff, of Rock Creek, Ohio, admitted to stealing the truck. He said he threw the victim’s cell phone out the window. Pfaff was arrested and charged with felony theft.

11:38 p.m. – 400 block of Fairground Blvd., police said 76-year-old Samuel Harshman locked a woman in his apartment. The woman told officers she refused to have sex with Harshman when he asked, so he told her she needed to leave, according to a police report. However, police said he locked the door to the room, keeping her inside. On July 4, Harshman was arrested on a warrant for this incident during a traffic stop. He is charged with unlawful restraint.

Friday, June 28

9:45 p.m. – 300 block of W. Main St., Dennis Stutzman, 51, of Hartville, Ohio, arrested and charged with OVI during a traffic stop. Police said Stutzman rear-ended another car on Route 224 and continued driving. He told police he had four beers, according to a report. Officers said his blood-alcohol content tested .144, over the legal limit of .08.

Saturday, June 29

8:17 p.m. – Lisbon Street and Route 446, Skyler Steinhelfer, 19, of Cortland, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of marijuana paraphernalia, open container, drug paraphernalia and underage possession of alcohol. An officer said Steinhelfer had an open can of Bud Light during a traffic stop. He told police he had just opened it and only drank a little, according to a report. Police said they also found two marijuana pipes, a large bong for smoking marijuana, prescription pills and a cut straw used to snort drugs.

Sunday, July 7

12:28 p.m. – Route 46 and Curtis Avenue, Henry Olson, III, 39, of Warren, arrested on a warrant out of Girard and charged with falsification. Police said Olson gave them the wrong name and date of birth during a traffic stop. Officers found out he was lying because they saw his Facebook account open on his phone, according to a report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.