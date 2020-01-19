Canfield crime activity: Police respond to overdose at Sheetz

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment

Wednesday, January 3

8:42 p.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., Tiffany Meerfeld, 31, of Akron, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and suspected methamphetamine in Meerfeld’s car during a traffic stop.

Thursday, January 4

11:08 p.m. – 4500 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., police responded to an overdose at Sheetz. First responders gave him naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, and took him to the hospital.

Thursday, January 16

4:37 a.m. – 400 block of W. Main St., Joshua Atwood, 31, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with domestic violence and felonious assault. A woman told police that Atwood choked and hit her during an argument at Evergreen Motel. Atwood said he didn’t do it.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.