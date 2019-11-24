Canfield crime activity: Police respond to group home several times for ‘out-of-control’ resident

Officers were called three times to help staff members with the violent man, according to reports

Thursday, November 7

10:37 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police said a student at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center was caught vaping in the bathroom.

Friday, November 8

2:35 p.m. – 100 block of Skyline Ave., Christopher Breen, 47, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Saturday, November 9

1:35 a.m. – E. Main Street, Clark Rinehart, 20, of Uniontown, Ohio, charged with underage possession of alcohol and OVI. Police said his blood-alcohol content was .148, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Monday, November 11

3:07 p.m. – 100 block of Talsman Dr., police said a man at Gateways to Better Living walked away from the group home and sat in the road. When workers tried to bring him back, they said he tried to hit and scratch them, and yelled profanities. Paramedics had to sedate him before taking him to the hospital, police said.

Tuesday, November 12

2:01 a.m. – 100 block of Talsman Dr., police said the same man as the day before was acting violently and out-of-control at Gateways to Better Living. He was yelling profanities at workers, tried to hit one of them and was throwing things around, according to a police report. Officers said a bump on his head was bleeding so they had paramedics come to check him out. They said he started swinging his fists, so they sedated him and took him to the hospital.

Wednesday, November 13

2:02 p.m. – 100 block of Talsman Dr., police said the same man from earlier in the week became violent again at Gateways to Better Living. Police said he tore up his room and the common area and threatened other residents. He tried to get a knife from the kitchen, according to a police report. Officers said he was involuntarily committed.

11:44 p.m. – 7000 block of Herbert Rd., police said an employee at Star Extruded Shapes was drunk but refused to leave. Officers said he was “belligerent and loud on occasion.” Police escorted him off the property and gave him a ride. He was not charged.

Thursday, November 14

5:04 p.m. – 100 block of N. Broad St., police said someone stole makeup from Magnolias on the Green salon. Officers found the person who did it, but the owner of the salon didn’t want to press charges, according to the police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.