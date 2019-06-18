Canfield crime activity: Police report finding pot hidden under cup in cup holder

Saturday, June 1

11:47 a.m. – E. Main Street and Fairview Avenue, Lamarcus Williams, Jr., 26, of Austintown, arrested during a traffic stop on a warrant for a domestic violence charge out of Alliance.

1:24 p.m. – W. Main Street, Nolan Hall, 26, of Struthers, charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia. An officer said he smelled marijuana during a traffic stop and saw a drug tool on the floor of the car. Police also found marijuana underneath a cup in the cup holder, according to a report. Hall first told police his brother is the one who smokes marijuana, but later admitted he does smoke it, according to the report.

Tuesday, June 4

4:20 p.m. – Willow Way, Amber Fleece, 24, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse. Police responded to a call about an argument. According to a police report, it was between Fleece and a man who was selling her drugs.

5:46 p.m. – 100 block of Lisbon St., Valerie Masonsong, 28, of Stow, Ohio, arrested on a warrant.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.