Canfield crime activity: Police investigate images spray-painted on driveway

Saturday, January 18

1:12 p.m. – 300 block of Russo Dr., reported vandalism. A woman said someone spray-painted a pentagram and male genitalia on her driveway. She told officers that a group of opposing teammates followed her son home after an argument in the parking lot at a basketball game the night before. Police have no leads.

Friday, January 31

6:33 a.m. – E. Main Street and Manor Hill Drive, Kevin Merchant, 28, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a domestic violence charge and charged with driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer said he smelled marijuana during a traffic stop. Police said there were two marijuana roaches in one of Merchant’s pockets.

Saturday, February 8

11:06 a.m. – 4400 block of St. Angela Pl., police responded to a report of a suspicious male. A woman called, saying she saw a person wearing a black ski mask and holding a gun walking around her neighbor’s house. Police figured out it was a boy with an Airsoft gun playing a game with his siblings.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.