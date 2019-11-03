Canfield crime activity: Passenger hid stolen gun under seat, police say

Police said he also gave them a fake name

Tuesday, October 15

4:08 a.m. – 100 block of N. Broad St., D’Aundre Turner, 21, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and falsification. Police said they pulled over the car Turner was riding in and he gave officers a fake name. Officers said Turner hid a loaded gun under the passenger’s seat. They later found out the gun had been stolen, according to a police report.

Wednesday, October 16

11:23 p.m. – Hunters Wood Boulevard and W. Main Street, Philip Regano, 71, charged with OVI. Police said he failed sobriety tests and his blood-alcohol content was .169, over the legal limit of .08.

Saturday, October 26

1:28 p.m. – 100 block of Lisbon St., a Youngstown man was charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found a bag of marijuana in his pocket and rolling papers in the car during a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.