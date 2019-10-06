Canfield crime activity: Officers investigate alleged knife threat at middle school

According to a police report, when the other student raised his hand to tell on her, she started shouting, "I'm kidding! I'm kidding!"

Friday, September 20

10:48 a.m. – 100 block of Wadsworth St., police said a fifth grader at Canfield Middle School threatened a fellow student, saying she had a knife in her backpack. According to a police report, when the other student raised his hand to tell on her, she started shouting, “I’m kidding! I’m kidding!” Officers talked to the girl and her parents.

Tuesday, September 24

12:16 p.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police said a 16-year-old girl was caught smoking marijuana in the bathroom of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Sunday, September 29

2:07 a.m. – W. Main Street and State Route 446, Corine Zellia, 37, of Akron, charged with OVI. Police said Zellia was weaving as she was driving and smelled like alcohol. Officers said she failed sobriety tests and her blood-alcohol content was .169, over the legal limit of .08.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.