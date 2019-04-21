Canfield crime activity: Officers catch woman with blunt in car, police say

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Sunday, April 7

6:28 p.m. - 100 block of Fairview Ave., reported car break-in. The victim said she may have left her car unlocked with her purse on the front seat, according to a police report.

Tuesday, April 9

3:51 p.m. - US-224, A'llisa Scott, 23, of Struthers, charged with possession of drugs. Police pulled Scott over and said they could smell pot coming from her car. She told them there was a blunt in the car but it was her boyfriend's, according to a report.

Sunday, April 14

2:17 a.m. - Akron Canfield and N. Palmyra roads, Sean Cornelius, 35, of Canton, charged with OVI. Police said they pulled Cornelius over and he seemed drunk. They said he failed sobriety tests and his blood-alcohol content tested .165, over the legal limit of .08.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.