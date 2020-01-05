Canfield crime activity: Officers catch impaired teens over break, police say

Thursday, December 12

12:14 p.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police said a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were found with marijuana at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. They were charged with delinquent juvenile and drug abuse.

Friday, December 20

11:52 a.m. – N. Broad Street and Skyline Drive, Shane LaFlame, 18, of Salem, arrested during a traffic stop on a warrant out of Columbiana County for an aggravated menacing charge. Police said LaFlame told them he’s run from police multiple times.

Friday, December 27

12:25 a.m. – N. Hillside Drive and Callahan Road, a 19-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and underage possession of alcohol. Four other teens were also arrested and charged. Police pulled over the car the group of teens was riding in and said there was a strong smell of alcohol. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, failed sobriety tests, according to a police report. Police said the 19-year-old and one of the teen girls had vape pens.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.