Canfield crime activity: Officer says drunk man charged at him

Police said the man was stumbling across the road when the officer stopped him

Saturday, August 17

2:46 a.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., Alfred Clarett, Jr., 67, of Youngstown, charged with OVI. An officer said he saw Clarett, who had pulled over at BP, urinating next to his car. Clarett told him he had just dropped a friend off, according to a police report. Police said he failed sobriety tests, but refused to take a breath test.

Sunday, August 18

2:37 a.m. – N. Broad Street and Neff Drive, police said two 15-year-old boys were out past curfew, smashing windows with rocks and spray painting an inappropriate picture on the road. Officers said one of the boys had a vape pen.

Sunday, August 25

1:20 a.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., Gary Haas, 60, of Montana, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. An officer said he found Haas stumbling along on the sidewalk. He said Haas crossed the road without using the crosswalk, so the officer stopped him. At that point, Haas started yelling and charging at the officer, police said. He fought against being arrested so the officer Tased him, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.