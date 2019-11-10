Canfield crime activity: MCCTC student’s angry comment leads to lockdown

Officers talked to the student, who told them he was just expressing his anger and didn't actually want to hurt anyone, according to a report

Tuesday, October 15

12 p.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police said a 15-year-old girl at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center was caught with a vape pen and THC oil.

Thursday, October 24

8:36 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police said someone overheard a student at MCCTC saying he wanted to shoot someone because he was upset. The school went into lockdown. Officers talked to the student, who told them he was just expressing his anger and didn’t actually want to hurt anyone, according to a report. Police determined there was no immediate threat to the school, but the student was disciplined by the school.

Tuesday, October 29

10:51 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police said a 16-year-old girl was caught vaping THC oil in a bathroom at MCCTC.

Saturday, November 2

2:33 a.m. – N. Broad Street and Hilltop Boulevard, Deshawn Smith, 33, of Warren, charged with OVI.

