Canfield crime activity: MCCTC student threatens to beat up principal, torch school

Thursday, May 2

11:33 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., Troy Stack, 19, of Boardman, arrested and charged with obstructing official business and menacing. Police said Stack threatened to beat up the principal at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center and “torch the school.” Officers said he was not cooperative with them. He “squared up” to an officer, swore at police and said he wasn’t afraid of them, according to a report. Police said Stack started listening to them after they threatened him with a Taser.

Tuesday, May 7

1:18 a.m. – E. Main Street and Talsman Drive, Roy Johnson, 54, of Youngstown, charged with receiving stolen property. Police said Johnson stole several things, including 12 bottles of windshield washer fluid, lighters, sandwiches, a Swiss roll, Slim Jims, chips and pop from Sheetz. Police said surveillance video shows him stealing the items.

Monday, May 13

9:10 p.m. – W. Main Street and Cardinal Drive, police said a man was running in the road, screaming for help. He told officers people who wanted to hurt him were after him. He was admitted to the hospital for an evaluation.

10:49 p.m. – 400 block of W. Main St., Angel Phillips, 42, of Salem, arrested on warrants during a traffic stop.

Tuesday, May 14

2:24 a.m. – W. Main Street, Richard Balogh, 58, of Struthers, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments; Sequioua King, 31, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant. Police said they found two used syringes in the car during a traffic stop.

Wednesday, May 15

12:06 p.m. – N. Broad Street and Oak Tree Drive, Charles Davenport, 35, of Akron, charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, police said they found Davenport’s marijuana and rolling papers in the car he was riding in.

Sunday, May 19

12:26 a.m. – 7100 block of Herbert Rd., James Davis, Jr., 32, of Garrettsville, charged with drug abuse and use of drug paraphernalia. Police said they saw Davis and another man, both carrying duffel bags, on bicycles next to a car in the parking lot of Old North Church. Police learned the car was Davis’ and the men had plans to ride on the bike trail. Davis said their drones were in the duffel bags because they wanted to use them on the trail, according to a police report. Police said he also had over three grams of marijuana and a marijuana pipe in the car.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.