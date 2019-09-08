Canfield crime activity: Man working at fair arrested on motorized bike

He told police he was working at the fair and left to go buy cigarettes

Friday, August 23

1:53 p.m. – Leland Wolfe, 50, of North Jackson, arrested and charged with theft. Police said Wolfe cashed a fraudulent check at Leebaw Manufacturing in May, stealing nearly $3,000.

Monday, August 26

12:49 p.m. – Lisbon Street, Jamie Beavers, 40, of Homeworth, Ohio, arrested on a warrant out of Jackson Township during a traffic stop.

Friday, August 30

11:22 p.m. – Fairground Boulevard and Carriage Lane, Richard Smyth, II, 40, of Piqua, Ohio, arrested on a warrant out of Indiana. Police said Smyth was riding his motorized bicycle on the wrong side of the road, so they stopped him. He told them he was working at the Canfield Fair and was on his way to buy cigarettes.

Monday, September 2

9:14 p.m. – Fairground Boulevard and Timbercrest Drive, Arkeila Gilmore, 27, of Youngstown, charged with illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and OVI during a traffic stop. Police said Gilmore, who was headed to the fair, admitted to smoking marijuana about an hour earlier. They found marijuana in a bag in the glove compartment, rolling papers, a grinder, a styrofoam cup half-filled with wine and several empty alcohol bottles, according to a police report. Officers said she failed sobriety tests and her blood-alcohol content was .116, over the legal limit of .08.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.