Canfield crime activity: Man says he smoked crack — but he didn’t inhale, police say

Sunday, December 1

11:54 p.m. – E. Main Street and Fairview Avenue, Morgan Miller, 27, of Maryland, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police pulled over the car Miller was riding in. An officer said he found drug tools, including meth pipes, in the car.

Friday, December 6

6:59 a.m. – 300 block of S. Briarcliff Dr., a 69-year-old woman was charged with dogs running at large. Police said the woman’s dog bit a jogger. She said the dog got off its leash, and she tried to catch him but wasn’t able to.

4:25 p.m. – 7000 block of Herbert Rd., Travis Butterfield, 34, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a theft charge out of Boardman.

Wednesday, December 11

7:31 a.m. – 400 block of Holly St., reported car break-in.

Friday, December 13

11:24 p.m. – 100 block of E. Main St., Michael Fisher, 65, charged with open container, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and OVI; Heather Maravola, 32, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police pulled over the car Fisher was driving. They said Fisher appeared to be impaired and that officers found an open can of Mike’s Hard Cranberry, two crack rocks and a crack pipe. Maravola said Fisher gave her the crack pipe to put away before police pulled them over, according to a report. Fisher later admitted to smoking crack with her earlier but told officers he didn’t inhale, police said.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.