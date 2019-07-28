Canfield crime activity: Man admitted to paying women he met online for sex, police say

Sunday, July 14

2:05 p.m. – 500 block of Hickory Hollow Dr., a woman told police her neighbor stole some lawn furniture and two bikes from her yard. She said she saw her stuff behind another house across the street. Police talked to the neighbor, who said he thought the items were trash. He gave the things he took back to the woman, police said.

Monday, July 15

12:28 p.m. – 200 block of S. Broad St., Haley Taylor, 26, of Newton Falls, arrested on a warrant and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and prostitution; Amanda Swantek, 40, of Boardman, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification, prostitution and possessing drug abuse instruments; Brian Connolly, 52, arrested and charged with soliciting. After a car pulled into a driveway, an officer went up to talk to the driver, who he said was acting suspiciously. While arresting the driver — Taylor — on a warrant, she told the officer she had $300 in her bra, police said. Officers reported finding two needles — one in a purse and one underneath the driver’s seat of the car. Taylor admitted they were hers and that she used them to inject heroin, police said. Officers said Swantek, one of the passengers, gave them a fake name. Jail staff said she hid a syringe and crack pipe in her shorts. The other passenger, Connolly, told police that he met the women online and paid them $300 for sex, according to a report.

