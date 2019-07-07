Canfield crime activity: Man admits smoking pot while driving past cruiser, police say

Officers said they found marijuana and rolling papers in the car

Friday, June 14

3:02 a.m. – Akron Canfield Road, James Morton, 52, arrested on a warrant out of Boardman during a traffic stop.

Monday, June 17

12:48 p.m. – Shields Road, Christopher Young, 34, of Minerva, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, an officer said he saw a drug tool.

Friday, June 21

10:12 p.m. – State Route 46, Jesse Little, 34, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a burglary charge in Hubbard during a traffic stop.

Saturday, June 22

7:41 a.m. – W. Main Street, Joshua Heath, 45, charged with possession of drugs, drug abuse, drug paraphernalia and a tinted window violation. An officer said he could smell marijuana coming from Heath’s car during a traffic stop. The officer said Heath admitted to smoking a blunt as he drove past the police cruiser. Police found marijuana in the car, along with marijuana rolling papers, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.