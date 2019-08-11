Canfield crime activity: Employees at two businesses report men tried to ‘short-change’ them

Tuesday, July 23

5:24 p.m. – 100 block of Cardinal Dr., reported theft from AngeNetta’s restaurant. The owner said several checks he didn’t write were cashed. Two of them were over $4,000.

Wednesday, July 24

5:52 p.m. – 400 block of E. Main St., reported theft from Bella Napoli Pizza and Giant Eagle. Police said two men tried to short-change cashiers at both businesses. Police were given a description of the men.

Monday, July 26

12:02 a.m. – Fairground Boulevard and E. Main Street, Dustin Davison, 38, of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania, arrested and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police said Davison had been sitting at a traffic light through multiple light cycles, hunched over the steering wheel. Davison told officers he must have fallen asleep behind the wheel, according to a police report. They said he had a gun on the passenger seat under a backpack. He told them he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to carry a gun that way, police said.

Tuesday, July 27

11:14 a.m. – E. Main Street and Winona Avenue, Timothy Yaslik, 48, of Lisbon, arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop.

Monday, July 29

5:38 p.m. – 100 block of Lake Wobegon Dr., police received multiple reports of cars being egged overnight. They determined teenagers were responsible.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.