Canfield crime activity: East Palestine doctor says woman stalked her

Friday, February 1

2:46 a.m. - 100 block of Cardinal Dr., John Mansky, 34, charged with OVI, no valid operator's license and speeding. During a traffic stop, an officer asked how many drinks Mansky had and he said, "zero," according to a police report. Police said he failed sobriety tests, and they found a receipt in the car that showed he bought two Bud Lights at a bar. Police also found a Miller Lite bottle cap in his jacket pocket, according to the report.

Saturday, February 2

11:38 p.m. - E. Main Street and Manor Hill Drive, Crystal Coulter, 20, of Brunswick, charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they found marijuana and a drug tool in Coulter's purse during a traffic stop.

Tuesday, February 5

11:51 p.m. - 100 block of Callahan Rd., Debra Gray, 59, charged with menacing by stalking and telephone harassment. A doctor at Firestone Health Care in East Palestine reported that a patient has been stalking her and making unwanted calls to her home and office. The doctor said Gray has been contacting her since December, even purchasing a vacation for her and sending her the itinerary for the trip. She said after discharging the woman as a patient, she said she then received a dozen roses, which she believed that Gray had sent. During one phone call to the doctor, police said Gray mentioned a firearm. Police said she also threatened to shoot staff members during a visit to the office. Officers seized Gray's handguns during their investigation.

Sunday, February 10

5:01 p.m. - 100 block of Talsman Dr., Linda Derrick, 51, of Boardman, charged with consumption of liquor in a motor vehicle and OVI -- third offense. Police said there were several open beer cans in the vehicle. A passenger, Joan Paul-Dickey, 54, was charged with consumption of alcohol in a vehicle.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.