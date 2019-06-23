Canfield crime activity: Driver with marijuana complains about cruiser lights during stop, police say

Tuesday, June 4

10:19 a.m. – 100 block of W. Main St., a woman said she went next door to talk to her neighbor about dogs constantly barking. She told police that the two dogs ran at her and bit her ankles while a woman inside the house yelled for her to go away. The neighbor told police that she didn’t tell the woman to leave until the woman “became mean” and got in her face.

Tuesday, June 11

5:57 p.m. – 500 block of Hickory Hollow Dr., police responded to reports of a suspicious man stopping at random houses. Officers said the man has mental health issues and stopped taking his medication. Police contacted his loved ones, and he was taken to the hospital.

Wednesday, June 12

11:59 p.m. – Boardman Canfield Road and Summit Drive, Jessica Albright, 35, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, charged with drug abuse. An officer pulled over Albright, who told him that the lights from the police cruiser hurt her eyes, according to a report. He said the car smelled like marijuana and Albright admitted to smoking it recently. Police found a half-smoked marijuana cigarette in the ashtray, according to a report.

Saturday, June 15

3:53 p.m. – Cardinal Drive, Damion Coleman, Jr., 20, of Warren, charged with drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and a muffler violation. An officer said he smelled marijuana coming from the car during a traffic stop. Police said Coleman admitted to smoking marijuana inside the car before driving to Canfield. There was a tube of marijuana under the seat and a blunt in the ashtray.

