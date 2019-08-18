Canfield crime activity: Driver loses control, crashes into 3 cars and house

Saturday, August 3

3:20 a.m. – Fairground Boulevard, Levi Sharp, 24, charged with OVI. Police said Sharp’s car was swerving so they pulled him over. He failed sobriety tests and his blood-alcohol content was .169, over the legal limit of .08, police said.

3:46 p.m. – 100 block of Skyline Dr., Shannon Cunningham, 50, charged with failure to control. Police said Cunningham lost control of her car and went through front yards, hitting three cars in a driveway before crashing into a house. Cunningham, along with her three passengers, were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Tuesday, August 6

1:49 p.m. – Canfield Niles Road and Curtis Street, Christian Rainey, 40, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia. Police said they found a marijuana pipe and suspected crack cocaine in the car during a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.