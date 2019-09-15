Canfield crime activity: Driver charged with OVI was wearing sunglasses at night

Sunday, August 18

11:41 a.m. – 6600 block of Herbert Rd., police said a car and a bicyclist who was crossing over Herbert on the Mill Creek MetroParks Bikeway crashed into each other. The bicyclist was thrown off of his bike and knocked unconscious, according to a witness. The driver of the car said he didn’t see the bicyclist, who crashed into the side of his car. The bicyclist told police he thinks it was his fault, according to a police report. No one was charged.

Sunday, August 25

6:08 p.m. – 7100 block of Herbert Rd., a woman reported the license plate was stolen off of her car, which was parked at Old North Church, earlier in the day. She didn’t know if it was stolen before she got to church or while the car was parked there.

Saturday, September 7

10:58 a.m. – 7400 block of Akron Canfield Rd., Michael Landrum, 41, of East Liverpool, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop. Police said the warrant was issued after Landrum didn’t show up to court on a theft charge out of Boardman.

Thursday, September 12

5:02 a.m. – Akron Canfield and Weaver roads, Matthew Bugno, 59, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with failure to comply and OVI. Police said they tried to pull over the car Bugno was driving because he was going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officers said he was not slowing down or pulling over, so they chased him until he eventually stopped along US-224. Police said they ordered Bugno out of the car with his hands up, and he said, “Oh my, Canfield? Where am I at?” They said he was wearing sunglasses even though it was dark outside. When an officer asked him why, Bugno said, “It’s the best way to see,” according to a police report. When police told him he was swerving on the road, he replied, “It’s the safest way to drive,” the report says. Bugno also told them he’s had the bracelet he was wearing for a “couple thousand years,” police said.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.