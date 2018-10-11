Canfield crime activity: Car hit person in MCCTC parking lot, police say

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Thursday, Sept. 20

8:58 a.m. - 500 block of E. Main St., reported theft of a cell phone. A woman said she was in the bathroom at Margherita's Nail Spa and her cell phone, which she had placed on top of her purse on a counter in the shop, was taken. Boardman police found the phone later.

2:33 p.m. - 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., investigators said a car hit a person while backing out of a parking space at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center. Witnesses said the driver backed out very quickly and surveillance video shows the victim was pushed several feet, according to a report. The driver was cited with reckless operation. The victim was not seriously hurt.

Sunday, Sept. 23

1:19 p.m. - 100 block of E. Main St., Anthony Chaibi, 30, of Austintown, charged with drug paraphernalia. Police said they found a glass bowl with marijuana residue on it inside his car during a traffic stop. Officers said there was also a baby in the back seat.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8:31 p.m. - E. Main and S. Broad streets, investigators said a driver turning left onto Broad lost control, went off the road and hit a street sign. The driver was cited with failure to control.

Saturday, Sept. 29

12:04 a.m. - 400 block of W. Main St., Labronze Burns, 27, of Akron, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Police said they smelled marijuana coming from the car during a traffic stop. Burns told them there was no marijuana in the car but police said they found some down his pants. Officers also found white powder on a scale, which they said tested positive for cocaine.

