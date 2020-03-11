Boardman crime: Police report finding malnourished dog left outside in cold

Wednesday, March 4

5:52 a.m. – 7300 block of Salinas Tr., police received a call that a dog had been outside, barking all night. Police said an empty dog crate near the back door of an apartment was filled with dog feces. A dog was tiled to a pole in the carport and was shivering, according to a police report. Police said the dog had no food or water, appeared malnourished and was covered in mud and frozen feces. An officer took the dog and police were attempting to locate the owner, with possible animal cruelty charges pending, according to a police report.

Thursday, March 5

2:52 p.m. – 5100 block of Southern Blvd., a man reported that a woman hit him in the face with a plastic bag containing trash while he was in the drive-thru at Brown’s Drug Store. He said before the assault, he honked his horn at the woman, who he reported had been yelling at an employee. Police spoke with the suspect who admitted to throwing trash at the man, who she said was being racist and yelling slurs at her. She said she had no intentions or hitting the man with the trash or hurting him, according to a police report.

Friday, March 6

9:15 a.m. – 100 block of N. Whitney Ave., Youngstown, Chere Clinton, 32, arrested on a warrant for a robbery charge. Police said Clinton tried shoplifting from Dollar General and ripped off an employee’s fingernail in the process.

Saturday, March 7

6:30 p.m. – 300 block of Mathews Rd., Jason Clay, 37, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and aggravated menacing. A woman said Clay threatened her after she broke up with him. Police said Clay had 20 Tramadol pills in his pocket when he was arrested.

10:15 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a man reported that his son was assaulted by a group at the Southern Park Mall. Police had been called to the mall previously for a disturbance but said the kids ran away. The victim’s father said his son was assaulted as he was leaving the mall.

Sunday, March 8

9:25 a.m. – 6100 block of South Ave., police were called to Sky Towing, where a family member of the owner reported finding an unknown person inside one of the company’s trucks in the parking lot. He said he confronted the man, who ran away. Police said there was damage to the dashboard and wiring. Police said the man left behind evidence in the truck.

Monday, March 9

4:22 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a man reported that his son was assaulted at school by another sixth-grade student. He said the two were separated by the gym teacher.

Tuesday, March 10

2:05 a.m. – 8200 block of Southern Blvd., Meechielle Butler, 21, arrested on a warrant and charged with criminal damaging. Police said Butler attempted to break into an apartment on Southern Boulevard. Butler told police that she was only knocking on the door, and although she knocked pretty hard, had no intention of breaking into anything. Police reported finding damage to the door as well as shoe marks on the door.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.