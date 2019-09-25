Boardman crime activity: Woman tries using child to shoplift from Walmart, police say

That, and other crime reported in Boardman over the past week

Wednesday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. – 7600 block of Glenwood Ave., reported fight between two students at Glenwood Junior High School. Police said it started over insults exchanged on SnapChat the previous night. One of the students was arrested on an assault charge, and he was released to his mother.

10:49 a.m. – 7700 block of Glenwood Ave., a student at Boardman High School was arrested on assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and menacing charges. An officer reported that the girl elbowed him in the stomach while he intervened during a fight in the cafeteria.

Friday, Sept. 20

2:30 p.m. – 6300 block of South Ave., a man reported finding damage on his car, which was parked in a parking lot of an apartment complex. He believed that his neighbor intentionally damaged the vehicle, as the two have had arguments about parking in the past.

Saturday, Sept. 21

1:14 a.m. – 300 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Jermaine Stroughter, Jr., 20, arrested and charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and contributing to the unruliness of a minor. Three 17-year-old suspects were also charged with unruliness, and one of those suspects was charged with breaking and entering. Police connected Stroughter to a breaking and entering at BP gas station in which cash and cigarettes were stolen. Police said surveillance video showed two younger men — one wearing a Dia de Los Muertos mask and the other wearing Stephen King’s “It” mask. Police reported finding the masks in Stroughter’s apartment, a backpack filled with cigarettes and other evidence.

9:55 a.m. – 4500 block of South Ave., reported theft of cash during a home burglary. The homeowner believed that the burglar entered through an unlocked window.

2:42 p.m. – 4100 block of Shelby Rd., a woman said medication had been stolen from her mother’s home while she was in the hospital. She believed that a caregiver had stolen the medication — 16 prescriptions in all.

Sunday, Sept. 22

2:14 a.m. – 4500 block of South Ave., a man reported that someone broke into his home, trashed it and then stole his 1997 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Police found a bag of pennies that was left in the home. Police said someone also poured out milk cartons in the home.

4:59 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Erica Cruz, 30, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft and endangering children. Police said Cruz was trying to shoplift at Walmart with her juvenile daughter. Police said she had her daughter wear the stolen items out of the store.

9 p.m. – 4200 block of Chester Dr., reported breaking and entering of a garage. The person went through items in a vehicle, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Monday, Sept. 23

7:46 a.m. – 4300 block of South Ave., Vernon Barrett, Jr., 27, arrested and charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after a woman called to report that Barrett was breaking things around the house. Police said Barrett refused to come outside and speak to officers, keeping his hand in his pocket. An officer hit Barrett with a Taser, reporting that he was escalating the situation and refusing to comply.

1:26 p.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., reported burglary of a trailer at Martin’s Mobile Home Park.

1:55 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Rodney Johnson, Jr., 20, arrested and charged with theft. Management at Kohls reported that Johnson, who was an employee, stole money from the cash register. Police said the theft was captured on video, and Johnson admitted stealing money and items previously from the store. He was fired, according to a police report.

Allegheny County Jail, Pittsburgh, Pa., Eugena Russo, 36, of New Castle, Pa., arrested on a warrant for a robbery charge. Police said on April 25, Russo sprayed pepper spray in the face of a Kohls employee, who tried to stop her from shoplifting from the store. Police said they were able to use Facebook to identify Russo, who has a distinctive green tattoo on her breast and facial piercings.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.