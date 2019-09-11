Boardman crime activity: Woman says sister hit her with stun gun, ran her over with car

Tuesday, Sept. 3

1 a.m. – 100 block of Alburn Dr., police were called to the area after reports that a woman was hit by a car. The 19-year-old victim told police that her sister hit her, but she did not want to get her into trouble. She said her sister was upset because she wanted to go home and her sister had been with her child’s father. She said her sister hit her in the neck with a stun gun and drove away as she was getting out of the vehicle, dragging her a short distance with the car and hitting her legs. Police reported finding an empty chip bag and a stun gun at the scene. The woman refused to name the suspect, according to a police report.

3:50 a.m. – 7500 block of Market St., a woman reported that surveillance footage from her in-car camera showed two men breaking into her vehicle by hitting her windshield with a rock. Police were able to identify two suspects, according to a police report.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

2:40 a.m. – Country Club Avenue, Jimmy Figueroa, 24, of Poland, arrested on warrants and charged with carrying concealed weapons, having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business. Police said Figueroa, a passenger during a traffic stop, had a bag containing over $9,000 in cash and a gun that had been stolen from New Castle. Police said Figueroa told them he bought the gun “on the streets” for his protection. Police said Figueroa had past convictions for drug trafficking and weapons charges.

4:59 a.m. – 100 block of Woodview Ave., a woman said someone entered her home but was scared off when realizing that she was there. She said she only heard the noise of the door but was scared to look outside, according to a police report.

4:10 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., an employee at Bath and Body Works reported that a man called, asking her to show him her breasts. She said the caller had a speech impediment, which made it difficult to understand what he was saying. She said other employees received similar calls from the same man, who asked about their breast size.

Thursday, Sept. 5

11 a.m. – 100 block of Meadowbrook Ave., reported burglary in which a video game system was stolen.

10:05 p.m. – 11900 block of Wendy Ln., Danny Bullen, arrested on warrants and charged with domestic violence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. A woman reported that Bullen choked and slapped her. Police said he was uncooperative and intoxicated when he was arrested.

10:21 p.m. – 1200 block of Thalia Ave., reported burglary in which a laptop and gun were stolen. According to a police report, the owner’s son stopped by the home and found the door was open.

Saturday, Sept. 7

12:14 a.m. – Market Street and Gertrude Avenue, Stephen Wilson, charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability. Police said Wilson shot at a police cruiser after officers stopped him for walking in the roadway. Police said he refused to drop the weapon and fired a second shot at officers. Law enforcement shot back, and Wilson was hurt. He has since been released from the hospital.

7:25 a.m. – 6100 block of Market St., police were called to an apartment complex, where a man reported a shot had been fired during an argument. Police reported finding a bullet hole in a window and said they questioned a resident.

Sunday, Sept. 8

4:20 p.m. – 4400 block of Lockwood Blvd., a woman reported finding a broken doorknob at a vacant house she was renovating. The woman said there was nothing inside to steal.

Monday, Sept. 9

1:18 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Joshua Zickefoose, charged with theft, possession of criminal tools, inducing panic, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and obstructing official business. Police said Zickefoose caused the lockdown of Boardman Center Intermediate School. Police suspected Zickefoose of stealing from JCPenney and said he ran into the school building, saying he thought it was an apartment. He was arrested later near the fire station.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

2:23 a.m. – 5100 block of Market St., James Greathouse, 22, charged with carrying concealed weapons, using weapons while intoxicated and contributing to the unruliness of a minor. Police said Greathouse had a concealed, loaded gun without notifying police he had it when stopped. Police said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, and police said he was found with a marijuana cigar. Police said a boy with Greathouse was charged with a curfew violation and possession of alternative nicotine products for having a vape pen.

