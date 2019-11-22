Boardman crime activity: Woman says man tried to force his way into her home

Saturday, Nov. 16

12:45 a.m. – 7400 block of South Ave., police responded to Krakatoa for a fight outside involving several people. Witnesses reported being assaulted as they were trying to break up the fight. Police said those involved left before officers arrived.

4:19 a.m. – 5700 block of Southern Blvd., Aric Franklin, 29, arrested and charged with burglary, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer. Police were called after a woman said a man she didn’t know was knocking on her door and trying to push it open. Police said when they arrived, Franklin tried to slam his body into the door to open it and wouldn’t listen to them. Police Tased him and said he struggled with officers. Police said he made comments about wanting to talk to officers about God and that he lived at the home. They said he admitted to taking a Tramadol. He had to be sedated, according to a police report.

11:10 a.m. – 4900 block of Market St., the manager at Dollar General reported that a man tried stealing 16 packages of Reese’s Cups by stuffing them into his jacket. She said she confronted the man, who pushed her to the ground. She said she was able to get all of the Reese’s Cups back before he ran away.

5:42 p.m. – Market Street and Stadium Drive, John Rosa, 73, of Poland, arrested and charged with assured clear distance ahead and OVI. Police said Rosa hit the back end of another car, smelled like alcohol and seemed confused. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .178, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Sunday, Nov. 17

11:05 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a woman reported her 23-year-old son with disabilities had suspicious injuries that she believed were caused by neglect at his group home.

Monday, Nov. 18

4:25 p.m. – 100 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., reported theft of a vehicle that was parked near the UPS store.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.