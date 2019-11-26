Boardman crime activity: Woman says hidden camera found in daughter’s shower

Monday, Nov. 18

7:16 p.m. – 6300 block of South Ave., a man reported someone has been throwing eggs at his apartment. He thinks it may be someone from the apartment complex who has yelled racial slurs at him.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

7:43 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Kadeem Gilmore, 30, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and complicity; Roderick Lewis, charged with theft. Police said a shoplifter, later identified as Lewis, stole from Kohl’s and ran away. Police found Lewis and Gilmore in the Wendy’s parking lot. Lewis admitted to stealing items found in the back seat of the car and blamed Gilmore for making him steal, according to a police report. Police said Gilmore tried running away from officers but he was also arrested.

Thursday, Nov. 21

5:56 a.m. – 100 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., police responded to McDonald’s after a report that a woman was showing nude photographs to teens. A woman told police another woman got nude photographs of her through an ex and that woman was showing them to McDonald’s employees, some of whom were juveniles.

3:17 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a woman said someone slashed a tire on her son’s car in the Walmart parking lot. She said before the damage, people parked next to her were arguing with her. Police said surveillance video showed a man near the tire.

Saturday, Nov. 23

4:15 p.m. – 100 block of Shields Rd., a woman said her daughter found a small camera in the bathroom shower of her apartment. She wasn’t sure how long the camera had been there or who could have put it there. Police said the mother didn’t let officers take the camera as evidence, saying she had to talk to her attorney first.

5 p.m. – 5100 block of Market St., a man covered in blood at the Shell gas station told police a woman slapped him and cut him with a knife. Police didn’t immediately find the woman or weapon, which was missing from the home where the attack reportedly happened, according to a police report. The man told police the attack happened after an argument over the TV’s volume.

Sunday, Nov. 24

4:50 p.m. – 4700 block of Southern Blvd., a man got a report that his garage smelled like marijuana. He discovered it was unlocked and there was a large kitchen knife stuck in a shelf, as well as some broken glass on the floor. He suspects kids were using the garage as a “hangout” because the house had been vacant for some time.

8:18 p.m. – 100 block of Shields Rd., a man said the door to his house had been forced open but nothing seemed to be missing.

Monday, Nov. 25

1:20 p.m. – 8000 block of South Ave., a woman said she was attacked by a coworker at Greenbriar Center.

5:02 p.m. – 300 block of Meadowbrook Ave., a man said his child was threatened on the school bus. He also reported the other child hit his child. The school resource officer was notified of the complaint, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.