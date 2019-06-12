Boardman crime activity: Woman reports unknown men broke into apartment, tried slapping her

Monday, June 3

12:24 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman Poland Rd., the manager of Office Max reported that a woman paid for merchandise with $100 bill, which was later found to be counterfeit. Police said the woman used a rewards card during the purchase. They’re investigating.

5:30 p.m. – 100 block of Shadyside Dr., reported theft of jewelry, cash and a TV during a home burglary. Police said the burglar forced open a door, damaging a deadbolt.

10:37 p.m. – 100 block of Shadyside Dr., reported theft of snowblowers and boating equipment from a shed.

Saturday, June 8

4:09 a.m. – 8500 block of Southern Blvd., a woman said a man with a knife tried to force his way into her apartment. She said prior to that, she had been receiving strange text messages from a person who said she owed money. She said the man ran away before officers arrived, but officers were unable to find any footprints or evidence of an intruder, according to a police report.

11:28 a.m. – 800 block of Moyer Ave., police were called after a man reportedly jumped out of a moving vehicle during an argument, according to a police report. The driver told police that the man jumped out of the car because he wasn’t happy with her taking him to the hospital for treatment of injuries and drug addiction. Crews took the victim to the hospital because he had been knocked unconscious after hitting his head on the pavement. Police said he had no memory of what happened.

Sunday, June 9

3:25 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Jeremy Kale, 29, of Warren, charged with theft and obstructing official business. Cassidy Francis, 20, of Warren, arrested and charged with theft, obstructing official business, fleeing and eluding, failure to control and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Kale and Francis, who they say tried to steal from Walmart, led officers on a vehicle chase on Mathews Road. Police said the chase ended in a crash near the railroad tracks east of Southern Boulevard. Police said drug items were found in Francis’s purse.

10 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman Poland Rd., police were called to Quaker Steak and Lube for a fight that reportedly happened in the parking lot. Police said the fight involved members of two car clubs. They’re investigating.

11:35 p.m. – 100 block of Shields Rd., a woman reported that two unknown men forced their way into her apartment. According to a police report, one of the men tried to slap a woman in the apartment and threatened to “shoot this place up.” The other man said he would get her evicted, the woman reported. Police said the door was damaged when they arrived, and the men had reportedly left in a silver Chrysler.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.