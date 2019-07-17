Boardman crime activity: Woman reports unknown man tried to enter her home

Saturday, July 13

9:54 p.m. – 6900 block of Glendale Ave., a woman said an unknown man entered her breezeway and tried to get into her home. She said the man told her that she was rude for not letting him in. She reported that he also made the “L shape” with his hands and held it to his forehead while saying, “LSD.” She hid in the bathroom and later called 911, according to a police report. The man was described as a 5’9″ tall white man with blond thinning hair and glasses, wearing a white t-shirt and casual lounge pants, according to the report.

Sunday, June 14

8:03 a.m. – 100 block of High St., Warren, Jasmine Dawkins, 25, of Warren, arrested on a warrant for the theft charge. Police said on Valentine’s Day, Dawkins and another woman entered Edible Arrangments and stole two fruit arrangements from the showcase before running from the store.

Monday, July 15

12:16 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Jack Veon, II, 40, of Columbiana, arrested and charged with theft, drug abuse and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Police reported that methamphetamine was found on Veon, who was accused of trying to shoplift from Kohl’s.

12:31 p.m. – 6200 block of Market St., Daniel Webber, Jr., 22, of Sagamore Hills, arrested on a warrant and charged with failure to exchange vehicle/owner information. Police identified Webber as the driver who hit Fithian’s in an Ohio State Waterproofing truck and left the scene. Police went to the business and said Webber admitted to the crash and leaving the area because he was scared of getting into trouble. Police found he had a warrant for his arrest on a probation violation.

4:39 p.m. – 6800 block of Market St., a daycare employee at Boardman United Methodist Church reported that a man entered the building and began asking people at the church for money, according to a police report. She said it happened on Friday, and she did not want to press charges, but she wanted police to warn him against returning to the building.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.