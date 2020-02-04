Boardman crime activity: Woman reports threats made at pharmacy

Friday, Jan. 31

9:08 a.m. – 100 block of Shields Rd., a translator told police he was paid for his work translating a book with a fake check.

7:07 p.m. – 4000 block of Market St., a Hair Depot employee reported a shoplifter pushed him through the entrance door after the employee confronted him about trying to steal a bottle of aftershave. The victim was not hurt but the shoplifter got away, according to a police report.

Saturday, Feb. 1

9:23 a.m. – 100 block of Stanton Ave., reported theft of a copper pipe from a vacant home.

4:35 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a loss prevention officer at Walmart reported a woman or man dressed as a woman took a sweeper, humidifier and bath towels from the store and left without paying for them. The person left in a white car, possibly a Chevy Malibu, driven by a man.

Monday, Feb. 3

12:03 p.m. – 1200 block of Meadow Ln., Justin Bennett, 36, arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence. A woman reported Bennett threatened her and has abused her before. Police said Bennett has been convicted of domestic violence in the past.

2:49 p.m. – 200 block of Forest Park Dr., reported theft of copper pipes during a burglary.

6 p.m. – 7200 block of Market St., a woman reported she was at the CVS drive-thru window to pick up prescriptions when another woman threatened her and accused her of cutting the line. She said the woman was upset by how long it was taking to get help. She said the woman came up to her car and said, “I’m carrying, and I’ll shoot you and the pharmacist.” Police were able to identify the suspect, who they said left before officers got there, according to a report.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

2:56 a.m. – Forest Lake Drive near Market Street, Jeffrey Anglin, 35, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs. Police said Anglin had Gabapentin pills, used syringes, a pipe and a burnt spoon during a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.