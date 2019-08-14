Boardman crime activity: Woman reports theft of jewelry during home renovations

Friday, August 9

11:44 a.m. – 400 block of Garden Valley Dr., a 74-year-old woman reported that she hired a contractor to do work in her backyard, but the work was never finished. She said she sent the contactor two messages on Facebook after writing him a check for $1,000, but the contractor stopped responding to messages.

Saturday, August 10

1:04 p.m. – 8300 block of Tod Ave., the owner of Lads ‘N Lasses reported three unauthorized withdrawals from a business bank account.

Sunday, August 11

12:55 p.m. – 100 block of Stadium Dr., a woman reported that more than $10,000 was stolen from her checking account after she paid a business to upgrade her computer. She said after that, she started getting calls from unknown numbers. She said someone then deposited $6,000 in her account and called her to say it had been mistakenly deposited and that she needed to send him gift cards in return. She said after sending the gift cards, she noticed all of the money from her account was gone.

7:14 p.m. – 3900 block of S. Schenley Ave., a woman said a suspect left hundreds of text messages and voice mails on her phone, although she has a protection order against him which prohibits any contact.

8:30 p.m. – 100 block of Carter Cr., a man living in an apartment complex reported hearing noises coming from the washing and drying machines in the hallway. He said he later went out to take his dog for a walk and noticed that someone had tried prying open the machines’ coin boxes.

Monday, August 12

4 a.m. – 100 block of Shields Rd., an 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand. The boy’s mother told police that he got her gun out of a living room closet and was playing with it, inadvertently firing a shot that grazed his thumb and index finger. Police are investigating.

3:38 p.m. – 600 block of Squirrel Hill Dr., a woman reported that two necklaces and five rings were missing from her jewelry box. She said she had a company working on renovations inside her home at the time. Police were given the name of an employee who the woman believes may have stolen the items, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.