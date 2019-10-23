Boardman crime activity: Woman reports robbery while buying ‘thingy’ for dog

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11:44 a.m. – 4000 block of Glenwood Ave., a woman reported finding that her prescription Adderall pills were taken from her purse. When she confronted a suspect, she reported that the suspect pointed a gun at her head and threatened to shoot her.

2:24 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., the manager of Tinseltown called police to report a theft, which he believed involved an employee. He said the employee was ringing out purchases at the concession stand and pocketing cash from customers, later canceling those sales. He said the employee admitted to stealing almost $9,000 since March.

Thursday, Oct. 17

5:08 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a woman reported receiving a call from a man who said he worked for the U.S. Treasury. She said the caller told her that her Social Security card was found in a vehicle, along with nine pounds of cocaine, and in order to make the issue right, she had to send them $3,600 in Target gift cards. The woman didn’t believe the caller but she said she later got a call from someone who identified himself as a Boardman police officer and the caller ID said “Boardman Police.” She said after providing the gift card numbers to the caller, the caller requested more gift cards, and she realized it was a scam.

Friday, Oct. 18

1 p.m. – Southern Boulevard and Clifton Drive, a 19-year-old woman reported that a man pushed her out of a vehicle after she gave him $100. She said she was trying to buy an item for her dog. When asked what the item was, police said she could only describe it as a “thingy.” She didn’t know the man’s last name or where he lives but said she’s known him since “last July,” according to a police report.

8:07 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Nicholas Scheetz, 30, of Canfield, charged with disorderly conduct, open container and obstructing official business. Customers complained that Scheetz was drunk at Movies 8 and was being loud and offensive, causing people to leave. Police said he had an empty bottle of rum in his cupholder and was uncooperative when questioned.

8:54 p.m. – 7700 block of Southern Blvd., the owner of The Detail Doctor reported that two employees heard what sounded like gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. She said she checked surveillance video and saw a vehicle stop in front of the business, a flash from the passenger side of the vehicle and the vehicle drive away. Police couldn’t find any shell casings in the area but said the flash could have come from the firing of a gun.

Saturday, Oct. 19

5:54 a.m. – 200 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., police were called to the Havana House, where two dead cats were found in a trash can. Police said the cats were covered in feces and had an unknown substance around their eyes. They didn’t appear to have been in good health, and police believed that they were dead before they were placed in the bags. They’re trying to determine who put them in the bags.

9:20 a.m. – 900 block of Afton Ave., a woman reported that her tire was punctured.

10 a.m. – 4000 block of Arden Blvd., reported theft of TVs and several items during a home burglary. The owner suspected an ex-boyfriend was responsible.

3 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., reported theft of two pairs of Prada sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at the Southern Park Mall.

4:09 p.m. – 5000 block of Youngstown Poland Rd., a man working at American Thrift reported that he was robbed by a man with a switchblade knife. He said the man took $40 and ran upstairs. He said when the robber came downstairs, he shoved him into the wall and ran away. The worker hit the robber with a baseball bat as he ran away, according to a police report.

Sunday, Oct. 20

10:47 a.m. – Market Street near US-224, Isaac Burr, 18, of Poland, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, underage possession of liquor, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, drug abuse and open container. Police made a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle with an exhaust hanging off of it. Police said the driver, Burr, didn’t immediately pull over and appeared to be making furtive movements. Police reported seeing an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle as well as a bullet on Burr’s lap. Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun, magazines, two THC vape pen cartridges, multiple Juul pods and sticks and several pills. Police said there were three other teens in the car, but Burr took ownership of the items.

12:16 p.m. – W. Midlothian and Arden boulevards, police said a man tried to slash at an officer with a bread knife while they were sent to investigate a mental health situation. Police said they had to use a Taser to get the man to drop the knife. Police said the man then kicked the officer. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Monday, Oct. 21

2:23 a.m. – 300 block of Mathews Rd., a caller reported hearing someone yelling, “You tried to stab me,” during a fight between two men. Police stopped a vehicle nearby, which had a flat tire, and reported that the driver was on the phone with someone, saying, “You chased me with a knife.” The man said his ex-boyfriend slashed his tire with a knife and tried to stab him as he was leaving. Police spoke with the other man, who said his accuser came over, thinking he was with another man, and he sliced his tire with a knife. He admitted to stabbing the man’s car tire in retaliation but said he walked back inside afterward. Police said the accuser was unsure whether he wanted to pursue charges.

9:45 a.m. – 300 block of White House Ln., reported theft of a motorcycle from an unlocked garage.

4:21 p.m. – 7500 block of Market St., police received a report of strange mail that had been sent to a business. A woman said the mail was addressed to her and contained an obscene photograph and a piece of paper with a Boardman Spartans marking.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.