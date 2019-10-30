Boardman crime activity: Woman reports receiving lewd photo in mail

Tuesday, Oct. 22

7:39 p.m. – South Avenue, Danielle Tchoryk, 45, arrested and charged with DUI and failure to control. Police said Tchoryk admitted to snorting heroin before crashing into a fire hydrant, sending water spilling into the street.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

10:08 a.m. – 1100 block of Doral Dr., a Lowe’s employee said two teens shot at delivery trucks with BB guns. Police said the windows of two trucks were broken.

Thursday, Oct. 24

6:54 a.m. – 100 block of Shields Rd., reported theft of a gray 2016 Ford Fusion. The owner said there was a Barbie Dream House from 1966 in the trunk.

Friday, Oct. 25

3:45 p.m. – 5900 block of Tippecanoe Rd., a woman reported that a man she knows, along with two other men, tried to leave her home with a bag of clothes and shoes. She said they hit her car, which was parked in the driveway, as they tried to get away. The woman said about 40 pairs of shoes and designer belts, worth about $20,000, were stolen.

7:17 p.m. – Market Street at Centervale Avenue, Brian Williams, 32, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with driving under suspension and improper child restraints after a traffic stop.

Sunday, Oct. 27

1:43 a.m. – 100 block of Centervale Ave., police found an intoxicated man who they said was stumbling around with a cut on his neck. He told police several people jumped him. Police questioned homeowners in the area, who said the man was asked to leave a party after arguing with everyone. They said he was knocking on the door outside, refusing to leave. They did not know how he got hurt.

6:56 a.m. – 400 block of Tudor Ln., report of a suspicious man walking through the neighborhood. Police later received a report about a leaf blower and gas trimmer missing from a shed. The items were found in bushes nearby. Police believed the man was nervous about being spotted and ditched the stolen items.

1:16 p.m. – 1200 block of Doral Dr., Matthew McCracken, 42, of Canfield, arrested on a warrant and charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said McCracken put two meals from Giant Eagle in a bag and walked out of the store without paying for them. A loss prevention officer reported following McCracken out of the store and asking him to come back inside, but said he refused. The officer said he grabbed the bag from McCracken, causing the food to spill. McCracken then left in a car. Police stopped McCracken nearby and said he had a glass pipe.

5:06 p.m. – 600 block of Oakridge Dr., reported home burglary in which a TV was stolen.

Monday, Oct. 28

7:17 p.m. – 1800 block of Mathews Rd., a woman said she got a letter addressed to her and her husband that contained a photograph of a nude woman defecating. She said the letter also contained a Halloween design and the words “Happy Birthday.” The woman gave police the name of a suspect, who she reported was stalking someone she knew.

