Boardman crime activity: Woman reports man tried to sell her drugs at Walmart

Friday, Jan. 24

1:27 a.m. – 4700 block of Market St., Eric Gbur, 20, Jawaylon Richardson, 24, Kaitlyn Mackie, 26, and Christopher Thomas, 19, arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Police said the four broke into Gyro Place, stealing bags of cakes and buns, a cash register and two iPads. Police said they were found carrying cash, buns and used cigarette butts.

3:59 p.m. – 100 block of Melrose Ave., theft of copper pipes during a home burglary.

Sunday, Jan. 26

5:13 a.m. – 300 block of Erksine Ave., Paul Kepp, 37, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman said she locked herself in the bedroom to hide from Kepp, who she said was yelling at her and threatening to kill her. She said she could hear him playing with a gun through the door, as well as hitting the door with a Taser. Police said they found a loaded gun and Taser in Kepp’s room.

9:54 a.m. – 7600 block of Huntington Dr., a woman reported someone “egged” her car overnight. Another man living in the area also reported his vehicle was egged.

Monday, Jan. 27

2:31 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., police got a report about a man who followed two girls into the women’s restroom at Walmart. The mother of one of the girls said before this, the man had been following them around the store, asking if they wanted to buy drugs. She said it looked like the man had something balled up inside of his cheeks. Police reviewed the surveillance video and said it didn’t show the man go into the restroom while the girls were in there. The man left before officers got there.

5:52 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a 40-year-old woman reported she was drugged while drinking at a bar on Boardman-Canfield Road on January 18. Police said laboratory results showed she had Rohypnol, a tranquilizer also known as the “date rape drug,” in her system.

5:43 p.m. – 4000 block of Market St., a robber with a gun stole cash from Family Dollar. An employee reported the robber said “thank you” before leaving the store with the money.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

4:05 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., police got a report about a man who walked out of Walmart with four large flat-screen TVs in a shopping cart. The man left in a 2019 Chevy Trax, according to a police report.

10:15 p.m. – 7500 block of Market St., a man reported a theft of his Suboxone strips. He suspected a family member, according to a police report.

12:44 p.m. – 6200 block of Market St., a barber reported a man threatened to kill him and put a curse on him after he wouldn’t give him $5. He said the man ran away after he pulled out a barber’s blade.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.