Boardman crime activity: Woman bit man’s nipple during bar fight, report says

Friday, Dec. 20

3:20 p.m. – 7300 block of Market St., two boys were charged with assault after a fight in a parking lot near Men’s Warehouse. Police said it seemed like the fight started because the boys were throwing snowballs at cars and one driver told them to stop throwing snow. The boys said they started pushing and punching the driver, according to a police report.

Sunday, Dec. 22

12:18 a.m. – 100 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Cortlan Foster, 29, arrested and charged with OVI. Police responded to getGo for a report about an intoxicated man in the store eating food he didn’t pay for. When an officer got there, the suspect — Foster — was pulling out of a parking spot, according to a police report. Police said Foster seemed intoxicated but said he hadn’t been drinking. He refused to take any sobriety tests, the report states.

4:09 a.m. – 7400 block of Huntington Dr., police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened during a fight between a man’s current girlfriend and his ex-girlfriend. Police said during the argument, the women and man suffered cuts and stab wounds.

5:27 p.m. – 300 block of Ridgefield Ave., a woman said three boys shot at her house with paintballs. Police questioned suspects, who denied shooting the woman’s house with paintballs.

7:07 p.m. – 600 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., police responded to Los Gallos after a fight between two employees in which threats were reportedly made. A police report says the suspect had since been fired.

Monday, Dec. 23

3:14 p.m. – 7300 block of South Ave., the owner of Krakatoa Tropical Food and Spirits said a man left after his credit card was declined on a $165 food and drink purchase. He said earlier that day, the same man got upset about something and broke a pool stick over his knee.

Rob Baldwin, 44, charged with 20 counts of gross sexual imposition after a report claiming he made sexual comments to and touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately in November.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

12:44 a.m. – 7500 block of Market St., a man told police his neighbor punched him in the face the evening before but said he didn’t call police right away because he was “halfway lit up” and had about three or four “Natty Daddys.”

Wednesday, Dec. 25

12:42 a.m. – 7300 block of South Ave., a man said a woman bit his nipple as he was breaking up a fight at Krakatoa Tropical Food and Spirits. Another man said he was kicked. They didn’t want to file charges but the woman was warned not to return to the business, according to a police report.

8 a.m. – 4600 block of South Ave., a woman said a man threw her through a wall and threatened to kill her while pointing a gun at her. Police said there was a large hole in the wall and the woman had dried blood on her nose. The man, who left before officers got there, faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges.

3:41 p.m. – 1800 block of Basil Ave., Christian Sallaz, 27, arrested on a warrant for a domestic violence charge. A woman told police Sallaz threw a lighter at her head and choked her a few days before. Police said the woman had a scratch on her neck.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.