Boardman crime activity: Teen tried to stab stepmom with chef’s knife, police say

Friday, Jan. 3

4:16 p.m. – 600 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., employees at Speedway reported that a Russian man threatened to kill them after he was unable to purchase beer because he didn’t have enough money. After leaving, the man reportedly peed on a dumpster outside.

9:59 p.m. – 100 block of Gertrude Ave., a 17-year-old boy was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence after reports that he tried to stab his stepmother with a kitchen knife. The victim reported that after an argument over family dogs, the teen threatened to “beat her” before going upstairs, where he began to stab his bedroom walls with a switch-blade knife. She said he left and returned later, trying to stab her with a chef’s knife from the kitchen.

Saturday, Jan. 4

1:18 a.m. – Southern Boulevard and Homestead Drive, police said the driver of a vehicle led officers on a chase. The officers were investigating a report of three to four males pulling on car doors, trying to get into them, in the area. Police said after the vehicle eventually stopped, three or four people ran out of the car and into Youngstown, where officers lost them. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Liberty.

9:25 a.m. – 7800 block of South Ave., reported vehicle break-in at Boardman Subaru. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the crime.

Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. – 900 block of Windham Ct., reported theft of a purse from a vehicle parked at O’Charley’s. A card stolen from the purse was used at Wendy’s and Dollar General, according to a police report.

10:40 p.m. – Market Street and Indianola Road, police said a driver led officers on a chase, spinning out near the Shell station and causing lawn damage. The driver then continued on, with officers calling off the chase near Salt Springs Road. Liberty police reported that the suspect, a 17 year old, pulled a gun on an off-duty officer earlier at Walmart. Police noted that they have dealt with the suspect on 14 different occasions.

Monday, Jan. 6

12:01 a.m. – 1700 block of Mathews Rd., reported theft of copper pipes from a property.

2:34 a.m. – 400 block of W. Midlothian Blvd., a woman reported that a brick was thrown through the window of her home while she was upstairs in a bedroom. Police were given the name of a suspect. Police believe that the suspect brought the brick, because there were no similar bricks in the area.

4:20 p.m. – 5300 block of Youngstown Poland Rd., reported burglary at a rental property in which copper pipes were taken.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

3:12 p.m. – 100 block of Clifton Dr., reported burglary in which copper pipe was removed from the basement of a house. The property had been listed for sale, according to a police report.

4:16 p.m. – 7400 block of South Ave., David Griffin, Jr., 33, of New Castle, Pa., arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments and obstructing official business. Police were called to the Holiday Inn for a report of a suspicious man and woman. Police said Griffin ran after giving an officer his name, but stopped when told that he would be hit with a Taser, according to a police report. Police said he had a crack pipe and syringe in his pockets.

10:20 p.m. – 4800 block of Erie St., a suspect, whose name was redacted in a police report, faces domestic violence charges after a woman reported the suspect coming into her home and threatening her with a gun.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

5:45 p.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., a woman reported that two shoppers tried to conceal items and steal them from Family Dollar. She said they were aggressive with her and an unknown customer who tried to stop them from leaving with the stolen items. She said the man who was shoplifting threatened to come back later and “blow your f***ing face off.”

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.