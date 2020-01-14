Boardman crime activity: Suspects swapped out barcodes to buy alcohol with food stamp card, police say

Friday, Jan. 10

9:4 p.m. – 7100 block of Market St., police were called to the Wagon Wheel motel for a report of a man causing a scene. Police said the man kept saying he owned the motel and if police left, he was scared that he would kill everyone. Due to the man’s delusional state and homicidal statements, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Saturday, Jan. 11

5:04 a.m. – 100 block of Boardman-Poland Rd., Izalena Menton, 29, arrested on a warrant for a cocaine smuggling charge and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer. Police said Menton kicked an officer and struggled with the officer, who was investigating a complaint from a cab driver. The driver told police that Menton wouldn’t pay her total fare or leave the cab. An officer reported spraining a thumb during the struggle with Menton.

7:50 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Brandon Shavor, 43, of Struthers, and Kristeena Gleason, 31, charged with theft. Police said the two were purchasing alcohol and clothing with Shavor’s food stamp card by switching out the barcodes with barcodes for food items. Police said the barcodes for items they scanned in a self-checkout lane were much cheaper than what they had. Police said charges of illegal use of food stamps are also pending a review by the prosecutor.

9:07 p.m. – 1100 block of Doral Dr., a Giant Eagle employee reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from his car, which was parked in the lot between PetSmart and GetGo.

Sunday, Jan. 12

12:35 a.m. – 5600 block of Tippecanoe Rd., Kevin McElwee, 48, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

10:53 a.m. – 6600 block of Ronjoy Pl., Bartholomew K. Vardavas, 29, arrested and charged with OVI, hit/skip and failure to maintain reasonable control. Police said Vardauas was involved in a crash but left the scene. Police said he was found at a house and smelled like alcohol. He refused to take a breath test, according to a police report. Police said an open container of White Claw was found in the vehicle.

10:53 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Julia Serrano, 25, of Akron, and Vanessa Serrano, 27, of Akron, charged with theft and endangering children. Police said the two tried stealing over $1,000 worth of LEGOs from Walmart. They were found with LEGOs and specialty golf balls that were stolen from other Walmart stores, according to a police report.

Monday, Jan. 13

6:43 p.m. – 5000 block of Glenwood Ave., a woman reported that an acquaintance came over to her apartment, banged on her window and pointed a gun with a laser at her. She said the woman threatened to shoot her and her daughter before leaving the area. Police said while they were there, the suspect called the victim, screaming that she would be back.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

3:05 a.m. – West Boulevard and Boardman-Canfield Road, Jeffrey Woods, 44, was arrested on a warrant on theft and receiving stolen property charges.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.