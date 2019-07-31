Boardman crime activity: Store employees report harassing, sexual phone calls

Friday, July 26

4:17 p.m. – 8200 block of Stadler Ave., crews took a man to the hospital for an evaluation after officers were called to the area for sounds of gunfire. Police said they received reports that a man with an AR-15 rifle was threatening to kill himself. Police found the man holding a beer in a wooded area, and several bullet holes were found on the ground as well as shell casings.

Sunday, July 28

6:33 p.m. – 100 block of Lemans Dr., Kellie Handy, 38, arrested and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charles Ratliff, 78, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. The two were arrested during an investigation of the death of a woman. Police say 42-year-old Tanisha Robbins was found deceased on a bed. Police said Ratliff took Handy’s purse and put it in his truck as officers were arriving on the scene. Police said they found a crack pipe with residue in the purse. Police also reported finding fentanyl and heroin in the purse as well as a prescription pill bottle belonging to Robbins.

Monday, July 29

3:45 p.m. – 400 block of Boardman Poland Rd., employees at Plato’s Closet reported that a man has been calling into the store and harassing employees. They said the calls began in June, and the man asked employees their bra size and other questions about their breasts.

4:20 p.m. – 1300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., the manager of Outback Steakhouse reported that two customers paid only $33 for a $63 bill. She said they left before she discovered that they didn’t pay enough. Police identified a suspect, according to a police report.

7:30 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a pharmacy employee at Walmart reported that an unknown man called the store and asked her several personal questions, such as what color underwear she was wearing. She said the man threatened to hurt her if she didn’t answer his questions and told her, “I’m watching you.”

Tuesday, July 30

9:40 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Kevin Pullen, 40, turned himself in to police on felonious assault and domestic violence charges. Police said on June 29, officers were called to the parking lot of BW-3, where police received reports of a man and woman fighting and a woman falling or being thrown from a vehicle. Police said the woman was found walking down California Avenue with cuts on her arm and leg and swelling near her eye. She said Pullen punched her in the face multiple times while they were in the vehicle, and she fell from the vehicle as she tried to escape near the 7/17 Credit Union. Pullen and a family member denied an attack, saying the woman fell from the vehicle and was injured from that.

