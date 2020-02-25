Boardman crime activity: Shoplifter rips employee’s fingernail off, report says

Tuesday, Feb. 18

9:01 p.m. – Millcreek Boulevard and Goldview Drive, Keith Crockett, Jr., 35, arrested on warrants for charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl and weapons charges in Mahoning County. Crockett was picked up during a traffic stop. Crockett was additionally charged with driving with a suspended license.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

12:33 p.m. – 5500 block of West Blvd., reported break-in at a home. A man reported finding damage to the door of the home while there to do remodeling work for the homeowner, who is in jail.

11:34 p.m. – 300 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., Nicholas Felder, 20, charged with criminal trespass and underage possession of alcohol. Police were called to an apartment complex for a report that an intoxicated woman and man were fighting and breaking glass inside. Police said Felder smelled of alcohol. He told police that the 20-year-old woman he was with threw an alcohol bottle at him and that is why he smelled like liquor. He admitted to biting the woman because he said she was scratching his face, according to a police report. Police said the couple did not have permission to be in the apartment complex, which Felder said they were inside to get out of the cold because the woman is pregnant. Police noted that the woman appeared to be intoxicated.

Thursday, Feb. 20

8 a.m. – 1300 block of Redtail Hawk Ct., a man reported that for about a month, someone has been leaving notes on the windshield of his car. Police said one of the notes said the man had until March 4 to get rid of the vehicle, and another called the man a “F**k nut.” The man said he believes the note writer was referring to his vehicle, which was broken down and that he has been trying to sell. The man said he responded with his own notes, but the unwanted notes have continued.

Friday, Feb. 21

1 a.m. – South and Moyer avenues, a man reported that he had been hit by a vehicle after an argument at a bar earlier in the evening. He said he was walking on South Avenue near Moyer Avenue at the time. The suspect was a person who had previously been in a relationship with the man, according to a police report.

7:12 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Christopher Gause, 31, arrested on a warrant and charged with robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and drug abuse. Police said Gause, who was suspected of shoplifting from Kohl’s, refused to stop for an officer, running through the parking lot and knocking over a young boy who was with his family. Police said Gause then got into a vehicle and tried to get away, but an officer and others were able to stop him during a struggle. Gause was taken to the hospital for potential injuries from the struggle. Police reported that he was found with stolen items from the store as well as a Suboxone strip.

Saturday, Feb. 22

11:01 a.m. – 7400 block of Market St., John Reeher, II, 52, of Sharpsville, Pa., arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. An employee at Macy’s said Reeher ran out of the store with a bag containing more than $500 worth of stolen items. Police said Reeher led officers on a chase before he was arrested. He was found to have a glass crack pipe and marijuana, according to a police report.

5:50 p.m. – 4000 block of Market St., reported theft of clothing that was on a mannequin outside of Bruce Gallery.

9:17 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., a man reported that someone smashed out the back window of his car and busted his passenger-side taillight. The vehicle’s owner said he had thrown a group of disorderly kids out of the Tinseltown movie theater before finding the damage to his car.

Monday, Feb. 24

2:05 p.m. – 800 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., two employees of Dollar General reported that they confronted a shoplifter who was trying to leave the store with stolen items. According to a police report, the shoplifter elbowed one of the employees in the stomach and ripped her purse from another employee’s hand, causing the employee’s fingernail to come off. The report says the shoplifter grabbed a wallet from her purse, but the employees were able to keep the purse and its contents. Police said the purse contained a crack pipe, two cell phones, the stolen items from the store and a healthcare bill.

5:24 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Byron Jones, 23, of Liberty, arrested on a warrant. Jones was arrested in the parking lot of Barnes and Noble after police were called to investigate a tip that a man came to shoplift from the store. Police said Jones was in the vehicle with the suspect. Police said charges are pending against that other man after packages from Magic cards were found in the restroom of the store. Police said they found similar Magic cards in the vehicle.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

3:58 a.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., reported damage to the door of Family Dollar, although police said it did not appear that entry was gained into the store. Police said surveillance video shows a man using a shelving bracket to break the door. Police said the same man also broke into Subway on E. Midlothian Boulevard.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.