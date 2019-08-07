Boardman crime activity: Revenge-porn activist finds woman’s nude photos on website, police say

Friday, August 2

12:53 a.m. – Boardman Poland Road and Applewood Boulevard, Nicholas Kubala, 22, arrested and charged with littering, possession of drugs, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and OVI. Police said they tried to pull Kubala over, but he didn’t immediately stop and was throwing items out of the car window. Officers ordered him out of the car at gunpoint and said he appeared to be having a hard time getting out of the vehicle. Police reported finding marijuana and an ecstasy pill in the car.

4:15 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., a 16-year-old girl and 12-year-old girl were charged with theft. Susanne Rodden, 46, of Beloit, and Melissa Mills, 35, of Homeworth, were charged with theft and contributing to the delinquency of minors after police say the group was caught shoplifting at Walmart. Police said they were found to be concealing 21 items, including children’s clothing and party items.

5:50 p.m. – 7800 block of Market St., an employee at JD Byrider said an irate customer screamed profanities and told her to “catch her outside” before driving off. She said the customer was upset about being denied for a loan.

6:30 p.m. – 5700 block of Sheridan Rd., a woman reported receiving a phone call from women who identified themselves as being affiliated with the “American Credit Services Office of the United States.” She said the callers told her that she was the suspect in four cases of fraudulent activity and that she needed to pay $1,875 to avoid being detained.

Saturday, August 3

3:56 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Ashley Miller, 31, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft and contributing to the unruliness of a minor. A 16-year-old boy was also charged with theft. An employee at Walmart reported that Miller didn’t scan several items at the self-checkout register, and she handed items to the boy, who put them directly in the bag without scanning them.

Sunday, August 4

12:24 a.m. – 7100 block of Market St., employees at Cocca’s Pizza reported receiving two counterfeit $20 bills from customers. Police are investigating.

1:02 a.m. – 7500 block of Huntington Dr., a woman reported that the mailbox for her condominium was damaged, and her mail was missing.

Monday, August 5

5:18 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Nicholas Makris, 45, arrested on a warrant and charged with theft. Police said Makris ran from Walmart after trying to steal video games. Officers arrested him in an Applebee’s restaurant.

8:39 p.m. – 1100 block of Suzylinn Ave., a woman reported that her husband made an account on PlentyofFish.com, posing as her. She said a nude photograph was also taken of her while she was in the shower, and it was posted online, according to a police report. The woman said she was notified of the photograph by an anti-revenge porn activist.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.