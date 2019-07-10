Breaking News
Boardman crime activity: Police say men swiped wallet from purse at restaurant

Police investigated the following incidents in Boardman from June 5-7:

Friday, June 5

1:28 a.m. – 700 block of Truesdale Rd., Rachell Vergallito, 24, of Las Vegas, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police said they responded to a fight between several people in a front yard. Officers said they saw Vergallito slap a woman’s face. Police said the people involved were family members fighting about who would drive home.

9:51 a.m. – 100 block of Newport Dr., police went to investigate a bullet shot through the window of a home. Police don’t believe the house was targeted and said it seemed like the bullet was fired from far away.

7:23 p.m. – 7300 block of Market St., police responded to BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse on a report of a stolen wallet. Police said surveillance video shows a man reaching into a woman’s purse, which was hanging over the back of a bar chair, while another man acted as the lookout. Police said the stolen credit cards were used at Best Buy and Target.

Saturday, June 6

12 p.m. – 1200 block of Redtail Hawk Ct., a woman said she didn’t receive a payment for an item sold through eBay. After shipping the item, she got a notification saying the account was possibly fraudulent. She said she’s in the process of filing a fraud claim.

Sunday, June 7

5:03 a.m. – 800 block of Cook Ave., police responded to a fight between a mother and daughter. Police said those involved gave different stories about what happened. They agreed to separate for the evening and go to bed.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

