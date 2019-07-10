Boardman crime activity: Police say men swiped wallet from purse at restaurant

Friday, June 5

1:28 a.m. – 700 block of Truesdale Rd., Rachell Vergallito, 24, of Las Vegas, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police said they responded to a fight between several people in a front yard. Officers said they saw Vergallito slap a woman’s face. Police said the people involved were family members fighting about who would drive home.

9:51 a.m. – 100 block of Newport Dr., police went to investigate a bullet shot through the window of a home. Police don’t believe the house was targeted and said it seemed like the bullet was fired from far away.

7:23 p.m. – 7300 block of Market St., police responded to BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse on a report of a stolen wallet. Police said surveillance video shows a man reaching into a woman’s purse, which was hanging over the back of a bar chair, while another man acted as the lookout. Police said the stolen credit cards were used at Best Buy and Target.

Saturday, June 6

12 p.m. – 1200 block of Redtail Hawk Ct., a woman said she didn’t receive a payment for an item sold through eBay. After shipping the item, she got a notification saying the account was possibly fraudulent. She said she’s in the process of filing a fraud claim.

Sunday, June 7

5:03 a.m. – 800 block of Cook Ave., police responded to a fight between a mother and daughter. Police said those involved gave different stories about what happened. They agreed to separate for the evening and go to bed.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.