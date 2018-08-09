Boardman crime activity: Police say man threw urine at family member

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Saturday, August 4

12:59 p.m. - 7400 block of Market St., Zachary Tallman, 20, charged with theft. A manager at JCPenney reported that Tallman, an employee, was stealing from the store by ringing in gift card purchases, not putting any money into the register, and then taking the gift cards for himself. Police said he would then buy items with the gift cards, using his employee discount.

3:10 p.m. - 100 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Dena Milanowski, 37, charged with forgery and receiving stolen property. Police said Milanowski tried to cash a fraudulent check at Checksmart. Police reported finding other checks in Milanowski's purse that had been cashed on various dates.

11:39 p.m. - Market Street at Shields Road, Marco Hammond, Jr., 31, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding. Police said during an attempted traffic stop, Hammond continued driving, running through a red light and driving over railroad tracks at a high rate of speed, causing the car to go airborne. After following the vehicle for over 4 miles, police said Hammond was stopped by police in Youngstown at South Avenue and E. Federal Street. Police said Youngstown officers found a loaded pistol, large bag of marijuana and bag of cocaine in the vehicle.

Sunday, August 5

5:28 a.m. - 1000 block of Tiffany South, Wilson Nadal, 24, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police were called to the Red Roof Inn for reports of a woman screaming at a man. The woman involved in the argument told police that Nadal choked her, threw her to the ground and wouldn't let her leave the hotel.

9:45 p.m. - 7400 block of Market St., an office door was pried open at Sarku Japan in the Southern Park Mall and money was taken from a safe. Police said two other stores in the mall -- Journeys and Zumiez -- also reported that they were victimized.

Monday, August 6

8 a.m. - 7500 block of Oregon Tr., a woman reported that her apartment was ransacked and items were missing. She said she received a text message from her ex-boyfriend with a photo of her stolen iPad, and she believed that he burglarized the apartment.

9:25 a.m. - 7400 block of Market St., the manager of Champs Sports reported that an unknown man entered the closed store by crawling underneath a partially-open security gate. He then stole clothing, according to a police report. The burglar was described as a black man in his late-30s, approximately 6' tall and 230 pounds, wearing a gray short-sleeved t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Tuesday, August 7

3:30 a.m. - 100 block of Woodrow Ave., Robert Saltsman, 26, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A family member told police that Saltsman threw a cup of urine at her after refusing to take medication for a wisdom tooth surgery. Saltsman admitted to throwing the urine, saying he had it sitting next to his bed after his surgery because he was too lazy to get up and use the restroom, according to a police report. He said the woman was intoxicated and kept knocking on his door and bothering him.

7 p.m. - 8200 block of Market St., Raymond Price, 43, turned himself in on a domestic violence charge. Police said on July 29, Price sent threatening text messages to a family member, one of which saying he would split open the man's skull and "beat him within an inch of his life."

