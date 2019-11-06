Boardman crime activity: Police say man threatened officer after second public intoxication arrest

Thursday, Oct. 31

1 p.m. – 5400 block of South Ave., police are investigating after reports of a suspicious man, possibly impersonating a police officer. A woman reported that the driver of a white Ford Crown Victoria activated flashing lights, signaling for her son to pull over. She said the man never identified himself as a police officer but yelled at her son for not using a turn signal. When asked to provide identification, they said the man showed them a “worn out, old blue and white card.”

5:53 p.m. – Meadowbrook and Afton, Raquon Taylor, 21, arrested on a warrant and charged with assault, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. A woman reported that she was assaulted by Taylor, who police said led officers on a chase. Police later found Taylor and arrested him.

10:44 p.m. – 3900 block of S. Schenley Ave., reported burglary at an apartment.

Friday, Nov. 1

9:54 a.m. – 7800 block of Southern Blvd., police received a report that someone climbed a fence and entered a work van at Santon Electric. Nothing was missing. The person also tried to pry open a warehouse door without success.

Saturday, Nov. 2

5:51 p.m. – 4100 block of Market St., reported theft of items during vehicle break-ins. The thief was described by witnesses as an 18- to 20-year-old skinny black man, approximately 6′ tall, wearing a black ski mask, black jacket and a hooded sweatshirt. One woman said the man used a pole to break the window of her mother’s vehicle, and he ran toward Scarsella’s restaurant when she confronted him.

8:36 p.m. – 4500 block of Euclid Blvd., Lisa S. McCullough, 32, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police were called for a reported domestic and said McCullough admitted to beating a man.

Sunday, Nov. 3

1:41 p.m. – 200 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Michael Lewis, 33, charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. Police said Lewis was highly intoxicated at the Royal Grill Sushi Buffet. Police said when they issued him a citation for being intoxicated in public, he threw it, saying he would not go to court. He also refused to leave and had to be arrested, according to a police report.

Monday, Nov. 4

1:18 p.m. – 6600 block of Market St., Austin Boerio, 19, charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to Yankee Kitchen for a dispute between Boerio, a former employee, and the owner. Police said Boerio was sitting in a vehicle with a crack pipe on his lap. Police reported finding crack cocaine in the vehicle as well.

8:38 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Michael Lewis, 33, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and retaliation. Security at the Southern Park Mall called police to report that Lewis was highly intoxicated in the food court and had yelled at security when told he had to leave. Lewis was taken to the ground by officers, who reported that he resisted arrest and refused to obey commands. They say he later threatened to punch an officer “in the balls” and commented, “I’m going to get you the next time I see you in the street.”

Tuesday, Nov. 5

3:51 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., police received a report that a man has been coming into a business in the Southern Park Mall continuously and following employees to their cars. Despite being warned to stop, employees said he keeps returning.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.