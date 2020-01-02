Boardman crime activity: Police say man shot at apartment with kids inside

Friday, Dec. 27

8:08 a.m. – 100 block of Arlene Ave., a woman said an unknown man swung a leaf blower at her after she caught him breaking into her garage. She said the garage had been broken into earlier that morning and she was checking to see what was missing. She reported that the man ran away after that. Police said a folding knife was in the driveway, and the knife belonged to the homeowner.

Saturday, Dec. 28

12:15 a.m. – Prestwick Drive and Hillman Way, Tyquon Myers, 20, arrested on a warrant on charges of aggravated menacing, improperly handling firearms and domestic violence. Police said on November 10, a woman accused Myers of shooting into her apartment. Police said there were four kids inside the apartment at the time.

4:20 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., a 15-year-old Liberty boy was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and escape. Police said the teen ran from officers who were investigating a report of a fight at the Southern Park Mall. Police said the boy then began to thrash around and kick an officer during his arrest. Police reported another suspect also charged at officers while they were arresting the boy, and he was also taken into custody on charges. An officer was injured during the incident, according to a police report.

6:39 p.m. – 800 block of Squirrel Hill Dr., a 12-year-old Boardman boy was charged with felonious assault, domestic violence and incorrigible juvenile. Police said the boy made up a story about his grandfather assaulting his grandmother. The boy’s grandfather told police that he shot a bow and arrow at him but missed. Police said the boy admitted to that and shooting at a can of aerosol.

Sunday, Dec. 29

1:02 p.m. – Buchanan Drive, Daniel Dean, 37, and Jonathan Makstaller, arrested and charged with vandalism, theft, criminal trespass and possessing drug paraphernalia. Police were called to the Red Roof Inn for suspicious men who locked themselves in a room that was supposed to be vacant. Police said cleaning staff at the hotel then chased the men as they ran to Handel’s and later hid behind the Presidential Estates, where police arrested them. Police said there was damage to the hotel room, and the men were found with Tramadol pills, syringes and a meth pipe.

Monday, Dec. 30

10:50 a.m. – 5900 block of Market St., People Ready reported threats made by a former employee.

7:49 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Shaun Foy, 33, of Salem, arrested and charged with robbery, obstructing official business, criminal damaging and resisting arrest. Employees at Walmart said Foy was cutting open packages in the store with a knife, and he had a handgun on his waistband. Police took Foy to the ground and reported hitting him as Foy tried to grab an officer’s Taser. After his arrest, Foy told police that he only opened the package to “look at it” and said he had a concealed weapons permit out of Alabama, according to a police report. Police said Foy’s CCW permit was not valid, and that he was found with a piece of a camera from the store, which they believed he was trying to steal.

8 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., police were called to the Southern Park Mall for a fight. Police said the suspect, a 14-year-old girl, left prior to officers’ arrival.

11:05 p.m. – 200 block of Forest Park Dr., a man called police to report that someone tried breaking into his basement. He said he and his girlfriend were watching TV when they heard a loud bang and found that the basement window had been pushed open and was broken. He said he then saw a flashlight shining into the window. Police didn’t find anyone when officers arrived.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.