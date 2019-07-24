Boardman crime activity: Police say arrestee stole from Home Depot 3 times

That, and other crime reported in Boardman over the past week

Sunday, July 21

2:25 a.m. – 5100 block of Market St., reported robbery at Shell North. A clerk said the robber told her, “I don’t want to hurt anyone, just give me the money.”

12:26 p.m. – 5000 block of Forest Park Pl., a woman reported someone stole $10,000 earrings. She gave the police the name of a suspect, who she said she showed the earrings to earlier. Police questioned the suspect, who they said denied the theft but was argumentative and appeared to be on drugs.

Monday, July 22

9:15 a.m. – 3700 block of Market St., Jermaine Bunn, Jr., 22, arrested by U.S. Marshals on warrants for domestic violence charges. Police said Sunday night, a woman claimed Bunn threatened to kill her after she tried to break up with him. She said he pointed a gun at her and said, “B**ch, the only way out of this relationship is dead or in a box!” She said he then hit her with the gun and bit her. Police said on July 18, the woman also reported that he threw her out of a car because she wouldn’t have sex with him.

2:59 p.m. – Southern Boulevard, Elijah Taylor, 39, arrested on a warrant for theft charges during a traffic stop. A loss prevention employee at Home Depot said Taylor came to the store on three different days and stole various types of hand mowers.

5:30 p.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., the Family Dollar store manager reported a theft from the store.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.