Boardman crime activity: Police investigate threatening phone calls

Thursday, Nov. 7

2:31 p.m. – 7500 block of Market St., reported burglary to an apartment. A pill bottle was moved, but nothing appeared to have been taken, according to a police report.

Friday, Nov. 8

3:41 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., an 11-year-old student at Boardman Center Intermediate School was charged with inducing panic after police said he made a comment that he was going to “shoot someone in this school.” Police said the fifth-grader reported that he had been bullied by other students.

4 p.m. – 5900 block of South Ave., reported fight in the parking lot of Dollar General. Police said one of the women involved in the fight reported that a suspect “snatched her wig off.”

Saturday, Nov. 9

3:09 p.m. – 1700 block of Lynn Mar Ave., a man reported that his neighbor threatened to shoot him after he confronted the neighbor about letting his dog run loose. He said the man also took his shirt off and told him to fight him.

8:14 p.m. – Boardman Express Mart, a 13-year-old Youngstown boy was arrested on a receiving stolen property charge after a man reported that his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot. The man left his phone in the vehicle, so he was able to track its location, according to a police report. Police arrested two suspects who ran from the vehicle and said the man identified the teen as the suspect involved in the theft.

Sunday, Nov. 10

4:09 p.m. – 8100 block of Stadler Ave., Eric Jones, Jr., 19, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing, criminal damaging, assault and sexual imposition. A woman reported that Jones punched her vehicle. A woman at the scene also reported that he touched her genitals. He denied that, saying he “might have touched her butt on accident, but that is it,” according to a police report.

7:09 p.m. – 4200 block of Hillman Way, a woman reported that a suspect fired shots into her apartment, although no one was hit. Police found one shell casing in the parking lot and received reports from others in the apartment complex that they heard shots. There were four kids in the apartment when the incident occurred, according to a police report.

10:18 p.m. – 1900 block of Wolosyn Cr., Cocoanicia Rojas, 36, of Campbell, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. Police said Rojas showed up intoxicated at an ex-boyfriend’s home, as she has before in the past. Police said she refused to get a ride from the police station, instead, calling the man. Police said she tried to kick an officer during a struggle over the phone.

Monday, Nov. 11

1:47 p.m. – 1800 block of Halbert Dr., police were called to investigate after a man was hit by a vehicle on accident, according to a police report. Police said this led to a physical fight. No charges were immediately filed.

2:22 p.m. – 100 block of Shields Rd., reported burglary at an apartment. The victim gave police the name of a suspect with a drug problem.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

9:10 a.m. – 8100 block of Market St., Brandon Ferrier, 22, of Canfield, arrested on a warrant for misuse of a credit card and receiving stolen property charges. Police said Ferrier was responsible for several fraudulent purchases made using a company’s credit card.

6:50 p.m. – 1100 block of Doral Dr., a man called Lowe’s and reported that two people were on their way to the store with AK-47s, intending to rob the store. Employees then got another call from the same man, saying one of the suspects was in the parking lot. All available officers surrounded the store but determined that there was no threat.

7:03 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., reported attempted robbery at Jared Galleria of Jewelry. Employees said two men tried to force open the locked doors of the business. They said the men were wearing masks, gloves, had bags and possible guns. They believed that the men were trying to rob the business, but they left after realizing that the doors were locked and that they couldn’t get inside. The vehicle that the men used to drive to the business was found running in Tinseltown’s parking lot, and it had been reported stolen.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

2:11 p.m. – 1800 block of Sequoya Dr., dispatch received a 911 call from someone claiming to be the principal of Paul C. Bunn School. The caller said there was a bomb in the bathroom at the school. Police said the caller, who sounded like a kid, called back and aid men with guns wanted $10,000 or they would blow up the school. Police said no explosives were found and they’re investigating.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.