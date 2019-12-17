Boardman crime activity: Police investigate shots fired into car

Tuesday, Dec. 10

12:32 p.m. – 7600 block of Glenwood Ave., reported fight between two students at Boardman Glenwood Junior High School.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

5:15 p.m. – 1800 block of Basil Ave., reported burglary at a house that was being renovated.

Friday, Dec. 13

1:32 p.m. – 5800 block of Cherrywood Dr., a Canfield High School employee reported getting harassing mail at home and work. The employee said three Christmas cards with derogatory statements in a plastic bag were mailed to the school. The employee said a picture of male genitalia was in a letter sent to the employee’s home.

Saturday, Dec. 14

5:20 p.m. – 1100 block of Boardman Poland Rd., a Marshall’s employee said a man pulled out a gun, asking if he needed protection, after someone jokingly threatened to beat the employee up. He said the man left the business after checking out.

10 p.m. – 5400 block of Southern Blvd., Malcom Carter, 25, arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Police reported Tasing Carter after he ran from officers and refused to obey commands, walking toward an officer who found him. Police said he had warrants on theft, forgery and drug charges.

10:08 p.m. – 100 block of Meadowbrook Ave., police responded to the area for reported gunshots. They said they found a bullet hole in an unlocked, running car. A caller reported seeing a woman previously getting out of the car with a suitcase. Police reported finding two cell phones, a suitcase and a bookbag containing a food stamps card in the vehicle. A K9 led officers to an apartment on Gertrude Avenue, where a man jumped out of a second-story window and ran from officers, according to the report. Police eventually caught the suspect, whose name was taken out of the police report, and arrested him on three warrants. Police are investigating the shooting.

Sunday, Dec. 15

12:44 a.m. – 6600 block of Market St., reported burglary at Christmas Automotive.

Monday, Dec. 16

3:19 p.m. – 5300 block of Old Oxford Ln., a man said he got a sex toy, adult books and a provocative t-shirt in the mail. The man gave police the name of a suspect who he believed was sending the items and said he got a protection order against the suspect.

10:34 p.m. – 1400 block of Turnberry Dr., a man said a caller threatened him after he signed up for Amazon Prime. He wasn’t sure if it was related to an Amazon scam but said it happened after he filled out his account information.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.