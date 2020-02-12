Boardman crime activity: Police investigate several car break-ins in parking lot

Police in Boardman investigated the following incidents from Feb. 7-10:

Friday, Feb. 7

11:51 a.m. – 6000 block of South Ave., reported theft of copper pipes during a burglary at a vacant house.

9:14 p.m. – 1900 block of Wendy Ln., a woman reported that her boyfriend attacked her and stole her gun and purse. Police found the woman’s purse and cell phone near Inner Circle Pizza but were unable to locate the suspect.

Saturday, Feb. 8

12 p.m. – 6600 block of Glendale Ave., theft of copper pipe during a burglary.

Sunday, Feb. 9

2:23 p.m. – 100 block of Homestead Dr., reported theft of copper pipe during a burglary.

3:35 p.m. – 4900 block of Lockwood Blvd., reported theft of several items, including a pistol and ammunition, during a home burglary.

Monday, Feb. 10

10:15 a.m. – Trumbull County Jail, Roger Humphrey, 41, of Austintown, arrested on a warrant on three counts of vandalism and three counts of theft charges. Police tied Humphrey to the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Clean Cut Professional Lawn Care, according to a police report.

4:20 p.m. – 100 block of W. Western Reserve Rd., several vehicles in the parking lot of a business were broken into, and the windows were shattered. Several items were stolen, including a purse, money, diaper bag and cash.

4:21 p.m. – 6100 block of South Ave., a man reported that his friend threw a rock into the window of his vehicle after an argument over money he owed. The man said the suspect ran into the woods behind Valley Marketplace.

5:21 p.m. – 1200 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., a woman reported that her purse and keys were stolen from her car, which she left running in the parking lot of a daycare while she was inside the building.

11:15 p.m. – 7100 block of Glendale Ave., a man reported that he was bitten by two dogs as he was getting into his vehicle. Police cited the owner of the dogs for letting them loose, according to a police report.

11:25 p.m. – 4600 block of Canterbury Lane, a caller reported hearing a loud “banging” noise from a nearby property. Police said there were no signs of forced entry, but the owner reported a previous break-in at his garage that happened on February 6.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.