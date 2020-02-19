Boardman crime activity: Police investigate report of abuse by caregivers

Thursday, Feb. 13

12:55 a.m. – 5500 block of West Blvd., Emmanuel Boyd, 19, arrested and charged with murder. Police said Boyd shot and killed 18-year-old Kane Wiesensee. Boyd told police that a passing vehicle fired shots at them, hitting Wiesensee, but police said evidence at the scene didn’t match up with what Boyd told officers. A witness said Boyd was playing with a gun when it went off, hitting Wiesensee, according to a police report.

12:55 p.m. – 7000 block of Paxton Rd., a 17-year-old girl was arrested on a warrant for felonious assault and domestic violence charges. Police said on February 6, the girl was accused of throwing several items at a family member, including a steak knife. Police said the girl ran away but later returned.

Friday, Feb. 14

10:48 a.m. – 800 block of Moyer Ave., reported theft of several items from a garage while the owner was out of town.

Sunday, Feb. 16

12 p.m. – 3900 block of Sunset Blvd., a woman reported being hit with a belt by two caregivers. Police said the woman had injuries consistent with being struck with a belt. The suspects were placed on leave from the business during the investigation.

1:04 p.m. – 100 block of Prestwick Dr., reported theft of tax forms during a home burglary.

Monday, Feb. 17

3:04 p.m. – 5900 block of South Ave., a manager at Dollar General reported that two men who bought items with fake money the previous Saturday returned to the store, trying to purchase items. She said one of the men tried to pay with a fake $50 bill again, and when confronted, he claimed he had received the money at the bank and left the store. Another suspect who was in the store then set down the merchandise he was holding and left the store.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

4:42 a.m. – 6600 block of Market St., a witness reported seeing a man trying to break into an apartment at the Melbourne Suites. The man left before police arrived.

4:49 a.m. – 7100 block of Market St., Rachael Donnadio, 33, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with identity fraud, obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. Police said Donnadio was drunk at a hotel room and gave officers a false identity, trying to pass herself off as a family member. Police said she was discovered to have warrants for her arrest. During the booking process, officers found a razor blade in Donnadio’s bra, which she said she forgot was in there.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.