Boardman crime activity: Police investigate damage to coin machines at car wash

Wednesday, Nov. 27

4:15 p.m. – 100 block of Leighton Ave., a mail carrier reported being chased by a dog during his route. He said it has happened several times in the past and he has had to use pepper spray on the animal.

Thursday, Nov. 28

9:10 p.m. – 7100 block of Market St., Ira Edwards, 66, arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. A woman said Edwards threw her onto a bed at the Boardman Inn, grabbed her by the neck and lunged at her with a serrated steak knife. In the process of defending herself, she said he cut her finger with the knife. Police noted in their report that the woman’s finger was bleeding heavily and she had a scratch on her neck. Edwards denied any attack.

10:51 p.m. – 500 block of Boardman-Poland Rd., police responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a fight between family members. One of the men involved was warned not to return to the business.

Friday, Nov. 29

1:48 a.m. – location redacted from police report, police got a report about stabbing and found an intoxicated man bleeding from his chest. A woman said the man showed up at her house, saying he was stabbed for “beating someone’s a**.” Police said the man told them he was coming from a bar in Youngstown but he didn’t give much other information. At one point, he changed his story and said he had been shot.

9:25 p.m. – 8500 block of Market St., the manager at Dollar General reported two women came into the store with older children and stole several items. She said the women used the older children, about 11 to 13 years old, to hide items under a baby.

Saturday, Nov. 30

1:13 a.m. – 5100 block of Market St., Charshell Tensley, 30, arrested on a warrant and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. Police pulled Tensley over, saying smoke was coming from under the hood of the car. Police said Tensely did not have a valid driver’s license and said she bought the car for $300 in the parking lot of Akron Children’s Hospital, although she couldn’t provide any proof of a sale. Police said Tensley was irate and uncooperative during her arrest, yelling at officers and refusing to give them her cell phone.

8:21 a.m. – 4500 block of New England Blvd., a man told police he caught a man he doesn’t know trying to get into his car. He said the man wasn’t able to get in the car because it was locked, and he ran when the owner of the car confronted him.

9:38 a.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., the owner of Super Wash car wash reported finding damage to three coin machines. Police said surveillance video shows a man wearing a ski mask prying open the machines with a hammer and crowbar.

4:30 p.m. – 5300 block of Old Oxford Ln., a woman reported a man stole her purse from her car as she was bringing items into the house. She said she spotted the thief as he ran away, describing him as a younger white man, approximately 5’7″ tall and wearing an Ohio State jacket with a large “O” on the back.

Sunday, Dec. 1

2:38 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Charles Elrod, Sr., 32, charged with theft. Police said Elrod tried to steal a TV from Walmart. Domonic Mashorda, 24, who police said was in a car in the parking lot and was with Elrod, was charged with theft, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

7:36 a.m. – 100 block of Shields Rd., Avant Hill, 18, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police said Hill admitted to hitting a woman, who told police he was upset over text messages on her phone.

Monday, Dec. 2

11 a.m. – Market Street at US-224, police responded to Southern Park Mall to investigate a reported road rage incident. Police got reports that a knife and two-liter bottle were involved. Due to conflicting stories from those involved, no charges were filed at the time. Those involved said they were also involved in an earlier incident in Youngstown and a report was filed there as well.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.